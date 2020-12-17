Advertisement

Elkins Rehabilitation & Care Center got first round of COVID-19 vaccines

(Foundation Health Partners)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins Rehabilitation & Care Center (ERCC) received its first round of COVID-19 vaccines Thursday.

The vaccine arrived to the facility at around 7 a.m.

ERCC nursing administrative staff will administer the vaccinations to residents and staff members. Thus far, 75 residents and 40 staff members have consented to receiving the vaccination.

ERCC has had no cases of COVID-19 among residents at the facility since the onset of the pandemic in March.

“This is a wonderful day, and it’s something we’ve been waiting for,” said Tara Shaver, ERCC administrator. “We’ve really done a fine job of keeping COVID-19 out of the facility as well as we could, but this vaccine will protect our residents and keep them safe from this terrible illness.”

