Fairmont Senior football volunteers with The Giver’s Hand Community Food Pantry

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of Fairmont Senior football’s state championship team spent their Wednesday morning giving back to the community.

About 15 players & coaches volunteered with The Giver’s Hand Community Food Pantry.

They helped unload over 10,000 pounds of food for the pantry’s annual Christmas distribution. That food will help feed over 200 families this holiday season.

