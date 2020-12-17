Fairmont Senior’s Michael garners 2020 House Award

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michael is 2020 recipient of the JR House Award for the top quarterback in the state.

In his senior campaign, he put the cherry on top of a historic prep career. Michael led his team the AA state title & became the first Polar Bear gunslinger to eclipse 8,000 career total yards in the process.

He finished the 2020 season with over 3,700 yards of offense, passing for 2,084 with 28 touchdowns & rushing for 1,639 with 17 scores.

On Thursday, Michael inked his commitment to Kent State.

Michael becomes the second Fairmont Senior QB to win the House award in the last three years, as Connor Neal received the honor in 2018.

