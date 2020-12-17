Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 17, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw plenty of snowfall in WV yesterday, and we’ll still see some snowfall today. Road conditions are slick for this morning, even with crews hard at work, so if you need to head out this morning, leave early and give yourself extra time, and go slow on those slick roads. For today, a shortwave near NCWV will bring some snow showers for this evening and tonight, after we have a brief break from the snow for the late-morning and early-afternoon. Most of these snow showers will be in the mountains, but some might take place in the lowlands if temperatures get cold enough tonight. Many of these snow showers stick around for the overnight hours. By Friday morning, however, they’ll dissipate, as high pressure pushes in from the southwest. By Saturday, we’ll still be cloudy, but highs will be in the low-40s, more seasonable. Overnight into Sunday morning, however, a front will bring some rain showers into WV. Next week, we’ll see more seasonal highs and partly cloudy skies.

Today: As the complex LP moves NE, we’ll get a brief break from the snow for the late-morning, before more snow comes in the evening and overnight. High: 34

Tonight: Snow showers continue pushing in overnight, mostly within the mountains. They’ll be much less intense than yesterday’s snow. Low: 28.

Friday: We’ll see some snow showers until early-morning. After that, HP will dry us out. High: 35

Saturday: More seasonable highs set up shop over the weekend, but clouds still push in. Overnight, a few rain showers will start coming in. High: 42

