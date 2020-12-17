Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 17, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For us the storm is over and today we’re left with cloudy skies and the chance of a few scattered squally snow showers. But for many parts of the northeastern US they are digging out. Some areas in Pennsylvania and New York received well over 40″ of snow with this storm. Here in West Virginia, 7 1/2″ of snow was reported northwest of Morgantown and then east towards Hambleton, they picked up about 12″. If you see some light snow for the rest of the day, it will probably be light and not cause much in way of accumulations. Those light showers will continue through Friday morning and then after that, it could be Sunday morning till we see anyone precipitation. Temperatures today will into the mid 30′s, then a chilly night into Saturday morning where we could dip down into the high teens. Saturday warms up into the high 30′s with sun in the forecast, but then as we head toward evening more clouds. Sunday morning is likely to be our next shot of a wintry mix, but that won’t last long. And for the rest of the week, we’ll be on a warming trend, at least through Thursday. Will we have a white Christmas? Well, it’s a little far out to at the moment to know, but some of the weather forecast models are saying that “yes” we could definitely see one.

Tonight: Snow showers will be in the area, but we won’t see much in terms of accumulation. Lows: 28.

Tomorrow: Those morning snow showers will give way to some sun by the afternoon. High: 35.

Saturday: A much warmer day with increasing clouds pushing in by afternoon. High: 44

Sunday: A wintry mix in the morning, but some sun in the afternoon. High: 42

