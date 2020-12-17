Advertisement

Man jailed for life over $20 marijuana sale has been freed

‘I was so happy to get out’
Fate Winslow, right, was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Wednesday and...
Fate Winslow, right, was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Wednesday and was on his way back home after serving 12 years of a life sentence, WWL-TV reported.(Source: Innocence Project New Orleans)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man who was arrested and sentenced to life for selling $20 in marijuana to undercover officers when he was homeless has been freed from prison.

WWL-TV reported that Fate Winslow was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Wednesday and was on his way back home after serving 12 years of a life sentence.

“I was so happy to get out,” Winslow told WWL-TV after his release. “A life sentence for two bags of weed? I never thought something like that could happen.”

Winslow was sentenced under the state’s repeat offender law. His case has garnered attention as Louisiana wrestles with criminal justice issues and over-incarceration.

According to the station, Winslow was approached by undercover officers in Shreveport in 2008, and they asked him where they could get some marijuana. Winslow borrowed a bike, went and found some marijuana and came back to give it to the officers who then gave him $5 so he could buy some food, according to his attorneys at the Innocence Project New Orleans.

Winslow had already been convicted of three previous non-violent crimes stretching from when he was a 17-year-old to when he was 36, making him susceptible to the state’s repeat offender law.

The Innocence Project New Orleans took up his case, appealing his life sentence on the grounds of ineffective assistance of counsel. He was eventually re-sentenced to time served. The director of the Innocence Project New Orleans, Jee Park, said Winslow received an “obscenely excessive sentence given his life circumstances and crime, and today, we are correcting that unconstitutional, inhumane sentence.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hunter Lewis
UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody, one dead
Morgantown
Morgantown no longer banning parties and social gatherings
Students begin class at Fairmont State University on August 10.
Fairmont State University lifts shelter in place order
first doctors at UHC
Doctors at UHC who received the COVID-19 vaccine share their thoughts
Winter Storm Warning
Harrison County to be under Winter Storm Warning

Latest News

The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
US cybersecurity agency warns of ‘grave’ threat from hack
A Nigeria school was the site of a mass kidnapping. More than 300 boys are still missing.
Nigeria’s Boko Haram rebels release video of abducted boys
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Michael Regan listens as North Carolina Gov. Roy...
Biden picks regulator Michael Regan for EPA administrator
Is your flight canceled? How to get your money back
Is your flight canceled? How to get your money back
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he meets Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa,...
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19