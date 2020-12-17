BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mark Blaine McCoy, 59 of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home. He was born September 9, 1961 in Baltimore, MD to the late Delbert and Betty Clevenger McCoy. He was an electrician, enjoyed deer hunting, and loved kids. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Terry McCoy. Mark is survived by his son Mark McCoy, Jr.; daughter Ashley McCoy; step-daughters Cara and Jade; step-mother Darlene McCoy; sisters Marsha Taaffe, Tammy (Nick) Stewart, and Dawn McCoy; six grandchildren and one on the way; buddies Ralph and Jason Hall; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends who will mourn his passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Mark’s life will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Butch Rose officiating. Interment will follow in McCoy Cemetery, Jumbo. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the McCoy family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of WV, including the wearing of facial coverings.

