Maxine Nutter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Maxine Gaye Nutter, 88 of Bergoo passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born October 16, 1932 in Centralia to the late Lawrence C. and Lena N. Skidmore Cutlip. She had da big spirit and a bigger heart. She spent her life loving and taking care of her family. Maxine enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, James E. “Jim Bob” Nutter. Also, infant daughter, Patricia Cutlip; sisters, Pauline Butcher, Irene Smith, and Mary Ellen Fisher; and brother James D. “Bud” Cutlip. Left to cherish her memory are sons Billy Hatley, Raymond D. (Judy) Bonnett, Richard E. (Debbie) Cutlip, David L. (Jan Crist) Nutter, John W. (Marsha) Nutter, Mikel W. (Jill) Bonnett, and Charles A. (Kathy) Bonnett; daughters Tari J. Nutter and Debbie Cogar (Hayes) Cutright; brother, Donzil Cutlip; and sister, Darlene Cutlip Cowger. Maxine is also survived by 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends. Friends may join the family for Graveside Services on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Barker Ridge Cemetery, Sutton, with Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nutter family.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.