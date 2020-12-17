No. 8 West Virginia opens Big 12 play with Iowa State Friday night

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 8 WVU will begin its 2020-21 conference slate on Friday night at 9 p.m. when Iowa State arrives at the Coliseum.

The Cyclones are 1-3 and fresh off a 74-65 loss to Kansas State on Tuesday.

Junior guard Rasir Bolton leads ISU averaging nearly 16 points a game. He scored 18 in his last trip to the Coliseum.

Bolton is joined in the starting line up by many new faces. Against the Wildcats, head coach Steve Prohm rolled out freshman Darlingstone Dubar and DePaul transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands at the guard spots along with Bolton, and Troy transfer Jalen Johnson as well as redshirt senior forward Solomon Young.

The Big 12 Conference season is here!



📅Friday, Dec. 18

🕑9:00 p.m. ET

📺 ESPNU

🗺️ Morgantown, West Virginia#HailWV pic.twitter.com/482Q18pP21 — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) December 17, 2020

West Virginia went 14-2 on its home court last season, and the Mountaineer believe it will be crucial to protect the Coliseum again this year if they want to win the Big 12.

“You can’t win the conference if you’re losing home games,” head coach Bob Huggins said. “You look at the teams that won the league, they have defended home court. When Texas Tech made a run at it, they defended their home court. Kansas has always defended their home court.”

After the Cyclones, WVU will hit the road for No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday at 9 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.

