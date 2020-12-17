Advertisement

Two Morgantown business owners make Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ Energy Sector List

Kyle Gillis (left) and James Carnes (right), founders of Iconic Air
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) - Kyle Gillis and James Carner made the Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ Energy Sector list. They co-founded Iconic Air, a digital hub that manages data to meet clients’ sustainability goals.

Gilis and Carner founded the company during their senior year at West Virginia University’s Statler College of Engineering. Two years later, the company is one of the world’s fastest growing startups in the energy sector.

Gillis, who serves as the company CEO, explained that, “Early users have referred to the software as their ‘Environmental Hub’ because it combines leak detection, operations, and emissions targets use in data driven reports that help organizations stay on track for emissions reduction goals.”

Carnes said the Forbes recognition “is a major step forward for the company and offers validation that a startup company, born out of West Virginia, can compete at the highest levels.”

The Forbes 30 under 30 program is a set of lists that is issued annually by Forbes magazine. The lists recognize business and industry figures in select industries like energy, entertainment, social media, media, education, finance, sports, venture capital, art and enterprise technology

