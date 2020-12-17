Two people taken to hospital after Clarksburg apartment sets fire

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital after an apartment building set fire Thursday afternoon.

Harrison County Emergency Services (EMS) personnel told 5 News the fire happened at shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Pike St.

Multiple Crews arrived to find smoke showing from the building.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

