Two people taken to hospital after Clarksburg apartment sets fire

Clarksburg Apartment fire
Clarksburg Apartment fire(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital after an apartment building set fire Thursday afternoon.

Harrison County Emergency Services (EMS) personnel told 5 News the fire happened at shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Pike St.

Multiple Crews arrived to find smoke showing from the building.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

