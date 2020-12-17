WVU Researcher says social media posts could be integral to fighting coronavirus disinformation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Facebook should not be anyone’s main source of information, but it could be integral to fighting COVID-19 conspiracies.

“Social network sites like Facebook and YouTube will continue to facilitate the spread of both information and mis-information about vaccines. Unfortunately, misinformation may garner more attention on these sites because it’s usually more interesting, emotionally charged, and very often it’s easier to understand than some of the more credible information about the vaccines, often characterized by stuffy medical jargon,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cohen, associate professor in the Department of Communication Studies.

But there is another side to social media, one that could be advantageous to the vaccination efforts globally.

“But the information about vaccines circulating on social media isn’t all bad. Soon people will start seeing social media announcements about their friends and acquaintances getting vaccinated. This will likely help make vaccination seem like a normal, safe behavior. Right now, images of public figures like Governor Jim Justice getting the vaccine are already beginning to circulate,” said Dr. Cohen.

A viral TikTok video of Governor Justice receiving his vaccination has over one-million views online. While shared in jest, it likely will normalize the idea of receiving the coronavirus vaccination for many people.

A factor of this is the public status that the Governor holds.

“When they do something, we pay much closer attention. Specifically with some sort of illness. If we see, ‘wow if it can happen to Angelina Jolie, it can happen to me,’” said Dr. Cohen about public figures.

Her research earlier this year sprouted from the headline-grabbing story of Tom Hanks’ coronavirus diagnosis earlier this year.

“Basically we had people read a short headline that was either describing Tom Hanks being diagnosed with the coronavirus versus something that describes somebody who is just an average Joe that nobody knew. We found that the people who were assigned to read about the celebrity example actually attributed increasing anxiety compared to people who read the exact same information about an ordinary person,” said Dr. Cohen.

Her study gave insight into how people perceive the actions of public figures and how it affects our feelings and judgements.

As more figures publicly take the coronavirus vaccine, more people are likely to become more comfortable with the vaccination process and distrust misinformation about the vaccine and its side effects.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.