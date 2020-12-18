Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va: Active cases at record high, hospitilizations down

COVID-19 data Friday, Dec. 18
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia climbed to a record high Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports.

That number has dipped over 22,000 for the first time; it’s now at 22,028.

The daily percent positive rate is down from Thursday though, now at 7.28%. It’s been continuously decreasing since Wednesday.

Twenty new deaths were reported by the DHHR. That’s twelve less than were reported Thursday. There are now 1,091 deaths.

Hospitalizations have decreased though 46 since Thursday; there are currently 753 patients in the hospital with the virus. 193 patients are in the ICU, and 82 are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (591), Berkeley (4,981), Boone (873), Braxton (205), Brooke (1,097), Cabell (4,306), Calhoun (115), Clay (222), Doddridge (190), Fayette (1,448), Gilmer (267), Grant (636), Greenbrier (1066), Hampshire (753), Hancock (1,477), Hardy (585), Harrison (2,269), Jackson (973), Jefferson (1,990), Kanawha (7,503), Lewis (383), Lincoln (617), Logan (1,322), Marion (1,382), Marshall (1,741), Mason (872), McDowell (786), Mercer (2,060), Mineral (1,961), Mingo (1,186), Monongalia (4,512), Monroe (516), Morgan (518), Nicholas (538), Ohio (2,137), Pendleton (209), Pleasants (234), Pocahontas (309), Preston (1,237), Putnam (2,580), Raleigh (2,236), Randolph (977), Ritchie (277), Roane (253), Summers (346), Taylor (537), Tucker (255), Tyler (260), Upshur (683), Wayne (1,442), Webster (118), Wetzel (562), Wirt (170), Wood (3,993), Wyoming (995).

