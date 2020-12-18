Doddridge County’s Lipscomb to join University of Charleston XC & Track

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County senior runner Carter Lipscomb committed to University of Charleston cross country and track and field today.

Lipscomb won the 2020 Single-A XC state title and had a personal record of 15:03. He also took home the 3200 meter crown on the track in 2019 and departs with a career-best mark of 9:36 .

The West Union native had interest from Division I programs Wisconsin and Richmond but ultimately decided to stay and compete in his home state.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.