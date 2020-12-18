Advertisement

Dylan Matthew Harr

Dylan Matthew Harr
Dylan Matthew Harr(Dylan Matthew Harr)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020
Dylan Matthew Harr, 20, of Barrackville, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was born April 4, 2000, in Fairmont; the son of James Harr II of Fairmont and Melissa Lilley Harr of Barrackville. Dylan was a graduate of East Fairmont High School. He worked for Papa Johns Pizza in Fairmont. Dylan had a heart of gold and loved being with his family and friends. Dylan had a special love for music, ever since he was a little child. In addition to his parents, Dylan is survived by his son, Maverick Allan Lawrence Hixenbaugh of Fairmont; his brother, Tristan Harr and his companion, Kaylia Anderson; maternal grandparents, Barbara and Douglas Tennant of Kingmont; his paternal grandparents, Rhoda and Jim Harr of Fairmont; aunts, Theresa Singleton and her companion Allan of Fairmont and Danielle Lilley and her companion, Josh Crumble of Ohio; and several cousins. Dylan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Cloyd Lilley; his great grandfathers, John Toothman and Bud Tennant; his great grandmother, Martha Sue Tennant. The Harr family would like to thank all family and friends for the outpouring of support during these difficult times.

