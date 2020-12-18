Extended deadline for driver’s license expiration

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will be extending the expiration date on all driver’s licenses with a previous expiration date of March 1, 2020, or later to March 31, 2021. This extends to any driver’s license, instruction permit, Graduated License of level 1, 2, or 3, or Commercial Driver’s License, as well as any identification cards.

In order to renew any of these licenses/cards online, customers can go to the DMV online services portal at dmv.wv.gov for contactless renewal. Any customers who previously were unable to use the online portal to renew a license because of a change in address can now use the Change of Address form at go.wv.gov/dmvaddress to update their information. Once the address is updated, customers may apply for duplicate documents with the new information, and pay for this at the DMV Self Service website, go.wv.gov/selfservice.

If in-person service is required, appointments can be made at go.wv.gov/dmvappointment or by calling 304-558-3938. Appointments are currently encourage in order to reduce wait times. For more information, customers may visit the DMV website.

