Advertisement

Extended deadline for driver’s license expiration

West Virginia DMV office in Huntington is closed for the day.
West Virginia DMV office in Huntington is closed for the day.(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will be extending the expiration date on all driver’s licenses with a previous expiration date of March 1, 2020, or later to March 31, 2021. This extends to any driver’s license, instruction permit, Graduated License of level 1, 2, or 3, or Commercial Driver’s License, as well as any identification cards.

In order to renew any of these licenses/cards online, customers can go to the DMV online services portal at dmv.wv.gov for contactless renewal. Any customers who previously were unable to use the online portal to renew a license because of a change in address can now use the Change of Address form at go.wv.gov/dmvaddress to update their information. Once the address is updated, customers may apply for duplicate documents with the new information, and pay for this at the DMV Self Service website, go.wv.gov/selfservice.

If in-person service is required, appointments can be made at go.wv.gov/dmvappointment or by calling 304-558-3938. Appointments are currently encourage in order to reduce wait times. For more information, customers may visit the DMV website.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hunter Lewis
UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody, one dead
Morgantown
Morgantown no longer banning parties and social gatherings
Students begin class at Fairmont State University on August 10.
Fairmont State University lifts shelter in place order
first doctors at UHC
Doctors at UHC who received the COVID-19 vaccine share their thoughts
COVID-19 in W.Va: Active cases at new high, hospitalizations down

Latest News

Google used on smartphone, Photo Date: November 7, 2016 / Photo: Pixabay / (MGN)
Attorney General Morrisey sues Google
WVU Researcher says social media posts could be integral to fighting coronavirus disinformation
Clarksburg Apartment fire
Two people taken to hospital after Clarksburg apartment sets fire
Kyle Gillis (left) and James Carnes (right), founders of Iconic Air
Two Morgantown business owners make Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ Energy Sector List