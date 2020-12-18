BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Fredrick Waitman Fleming, better known as “Pete”, died December 17, 2020 at home with his family. He was born October 1, 1933 in Fairmont, a son of the late Harry Fleming and Neva Morley Fleming. Fredrick was in the class of 1951 at East Fairmont High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Returning home, he was employed for short periods of time at Owens Illinois and Galis Electric. He then went to work at Westinghouse/Philips where he accrued 35 years of service and retired in 1996. He is survived by his wife, Lois Hardway Fleming and his two sons, Eric D. Fleming (Kathy) and Chris W. Fleming, both of Fairmont. Also, his four grandchildren; Max and Erica Fleming of York, PA and Nathaniel and Sophie Fleming of Vermont. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers John D. Fleming, Harry Fleming, Jr., Kenneth Fleming and sister Barbara J. Duncil. Pete was a loving husband and dedicated father. He was an avid sportsman and talented craftsman. A friend to all. He will be truly missed. Due to various circumstances, including COVID and the family’s interest in keeping everyone safe from the virus, Fredrick will have a committal service at the gravesite at Grandview Memorial Gardens on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Vincent officiating. Full Military Honors will be conducted at graveside by the Marion County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Meadowdale United Methodist Church, H & H Chapel, 141 Mt. Harmony Road, Fairmont; or to any charitable organization of your choice. Condolences can be made to the family at www.carpenterandford.com

