George Henry Hefner, 75, of Weston, passed away at his residence surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. He was born in Lewis County on October 2, 1945, a son of the late Roy Robert and Virginia Francis Grogg Hefner. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by two brothers: Robert and Richard Hefner. On December 20, 1968, George married the love of his life, Priscilla “Cricket” Bonny Rohrbough Bunnell. Together they shared 51 wonderful years and she will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of George are his wife, Cricket Hefner of Weston; one son, Charles “Kenny” Bunnell and wife, Charlotte, of Jane Lew; two grandchildren: Crystal Kelly and husband, Robert “Bear”, of Weston, and Clinton “Tyler” Bunnell of Front Royal, VA; three great-grandchildren: Cassi Dix, Bella Kelly, and Hunter Kelly; three sisters: Brenice Marsh of Weston, Linda Hefner of Ohio, and Shirley Hefner of Weston; several nieces and nephews; and very close friend, James “Larry” Walker of Camden. George graduated from Weston High School. After his marriage to Cricket, George left his job at Weston Cable Company and went to work at Grafton Coal. He retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways at age 62. After retiring, George found more of a hobby than a part-time job driving cars for Turner’s in Weston. He was Methodist by faith and was very involved with the Masonic Lodge. George was a member of the Jackson Lodge #35 A.F. and A.M. in Good Hope, York Rite Bigelow #4 in Weston, St. Johns Commandery #8 Knights Templar in Weston, and the Nemesis Shriners in Parkersburg. With all the children charities Shriners participate in, George was a perfect candidate because he had a great passion for helping children. He loved participating in all the parades riding his Shriner’s cart and throwing candy to the crowd. In his younger years, George enjoyed hunting and fishing but his favorite hobby was spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the best papaw you could ask for and was always joking and “deviling” the children in his family. His sociable and humorous nature has left an imprint on the hearts of those who loved him. In keeping with George’s wishes, services will be private with interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of George Henry Hefner. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

