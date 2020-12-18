Advertisement

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny sworn in for second term

Sheriff Robert Matheny being sworn in by county clerk Susan Thomas.
Sheriff Robert Matheny being sworn in by county clerk Susan Thomas.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sheriff Robert Matheny has officially been sworn in for his second term as Harrison County Sheriff.

Harrison County clerk Susan Thomas conducted the ceremony Friday.

His term is four years and is charged with the responsibility of policing the county and keeping the peace, including the power to make arrests.

His duties also include but are not limited to serving and executing all returns, notices and processes issued by the courts which must be served in the county, acting as bailiff in court proceedings, and administering transportation of prisoners, mental patients, and extraditions.

Sheriffs may serve two terms.

