Harrison County woman says unemployment taken unexpectedly

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Anyone that was receiving extended benefits for unemployment are no longer acquiring funds as of Dec. 12. For a Harrison County resident, this news came as a shock.

“I saw it online where it said the EB was ending and I had just applied for it two weeks prior,” Kristian Billings, the local said.

She has been unemployed since the pandemic, and while trying to look for a job, she has been relying on unemployment to provide for her, her husband who’s also unemployed and two kids.

However, now with this sudden change in the extended funding, she’s said it will now be more difficult. Billings said the program was suppose to last 13 weeks and she had just applied for it a few weeks ago.

“A specialist told me that until they figure out what they’re going to do, I just won’t be receiving any benefits,” she said.

Right now Congress is working to bring a new covid relief bill as they are considering what needs to be in it.

“Food assistance, my goodness, think of all the people in need,” Senator Joe Manchin said while in Congress.

Billings said she is one who is definitely in need and is unsure why this is happening out of the blue.

“So I don’t know what they expect people to do.”

West Virginia 35th District Delegate Kayla Young said she has worked for weeks trying to understand it all herself, as she has been receiving unemployment as well for her own business, but she said there’s hope through the discussion of the bill.

“If they pass something, the EB should come back,” she said.

Young also mentioned the reason the extended benefits ended so abruptly is because as the unemployment percentage decreased so did the percentage of people using extended benefits, and once that is under 6 percent it triggers the shut off without warning.

She said this is nothing new and the program has operated this way even before the pandemic, which is why they are making adjustments in Congress.

However, even when Congress comes to a decision, it will still take a few weeks before anyone will receive funding.

“It’s scary,” Young said.

For Billings, she said she’s living the scary reality right now.

“When you find out that the check you got is the last one you, try to pay what you need to pay and you still go by without day to day needs,” she said.

No decision has been made in Congress yet.

