Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 18, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Light snow is falling in parts of WV right now, with some accumulations in parts of WV. As a result, some roads are slick, so leave early if you need to, and take your time on those slick roads. As we head into the afternoon, however, the snow will end. This comes as the shortwave pushes to the east and is replaced by high pressure from the west, which causes winds to become more westerly and cutting off moisture from the north. As a result, by the afternoon, we’ll see cloudy skies and highs in the 30s, but no snowfall. Heading into tomorrow, we’ll stay mostly dry but cloudy, with highs pushing up into the seasonable low-40s. Overnight into Sunday morning, however, a frontal boundary pushes in and brings more rain and snow showers. They stick around until late-Sunday morning. Next week, we’ll see a few more rounds of precipitation on Monday night into Tuesday, before we warm up on Wednesday. As for the holidays, it’s a little too far out to accurately say, but some models suggest we might see some rain and snow for the holidays, so we’ll keep an eye on it here. Stay safe this weekend!

Today: Light snow stops falling, even in the mountains, by early-afternoon, leaving us with below-average highs and cloudy skies. High: 34.

Tonight: Cloudy, but still dry, thanks to HP. Also, cold still. Low: 24.

Saturday: More clouds push from the west, but at least highs will be in the seasonable 40s. High: 43.

Sunday: Frontal boundary leaves by late-morning, taking the rain and snow showers with it and leaving behind clouds. High: 41.

