Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 18, 2020

We’ll Dry Out Today, But When Will We See More Snow and Rain?
By Joseph Williams
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Light snow is falling in parts of WV right now, with some accumulations in parts of WV. As a result, some roads are slick, so leave early if you need to, and take your time on those slick roads. As we head into the afternoon, however, the snow will end. This comes as the shortwave pushes to the east and is replaced by high pressure from the west, which causes winds to become more westerly and cutting off moisture from the north. As a result, by the afternoon, we’ll see cloudy skies and highs in the 30s, but no snowfall. Heading into tomorrow, we’ll stay mostly dry but cloudy, with highs pushing up into the seasonable low-40s. Overnight into Sunday morning, however, a frontal boundary pushes in and brings more rain and snow showers. They stick around until late-Sunday morning. Next week, we’ll see a few more rounds of precipitation on Monday night into Tuesday, before we warm up on Wednesday. As for the holidays, it’s a little too far out to accurately say, but some models suggest we might see some rain and snow for the holidays, so we’ll keep an eye on it here. Stay safe this weekend!

Today: Light snow stops falling, even in the mountains, by early-afternoon, leaving us with below-average highs and cloudy skies. High: 34.

Tonight: Cloudy, but still dry, thanks to HP. Also, cold still. Low: 24.

Saturday: More clouds push from the west, but at least highs will be in the seasonable 40s. High: 43.

Sunday: Frontal boundary leaves by late-morning, taking the rain and snow showers with it and leaving behind clouds. High: 41.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown
Morgantown no longer banning parties and social gatherings
Coronavirus update
COVID-19 in W.Va.: Record number of new cases, active cases reported Thursday
Clarksburg Apartment fire
Two people taken to hospital after Clarksburg apartment sets fire
David Hunter Lewis
UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody, one dead
Kyle Gillis (left) and James Carnes (right), founders of Iconic Air
Two Morgantown business owners make Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ Energy Sector List

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Dec 17, 2020
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Dec 17, 2020
Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect December 16, at early-morning. This is because much...
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 17, 2020
Hour-by-Hour Model showing conditions at 3PM, December 17, 2020.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 17, 2020
Kevin Corriveau Full Forecast Dec 16 2020
Kevin Corriveau Full Forecast Dec 16 2020