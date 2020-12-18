Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 18, 2020

A nice to start to the weekend coming up once these clouds dissipate
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone! The snow showers have ended and we’ve been left with a cloudy day. Clouds will begin to break first starting in the western part of the state, then into the evening, we’ll see more stars. Through the night, as those clouds clear, we’ll see our temperatures really begin to drop into the low 20′s and high teens for many locations. It will be a clear, crisp start of the weekend with the majority of Saturday being bright and sunny and temperatures into the high 30′s and low 40′s. But as we head into the evening and overnight hours, another round of clouds will be moving in. Sunday will be a little messy as we begin the day with a wintry mix over the area, changing over to rain by late morning and eventually easing by early afternoon. As we begin the week, Monday is looking nice with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures into the mid 40′s. Looking ahead, Christmas Eve could start very rainy, then change over to snow later in the day as a strong cold front moves through. What will that mean for a White Christmas? If we have enough snow on Thursday night, then we’ll likely keep it through Christmas as well. Have a great weekend everyone!!.

Tonight: Clouds breaking early, beautiful sunrise for some. Lows: 24

Tomorrow: A bright start to the day, but clouds roll in later. High: 44

Sunday: A cloudy day with a chance of showers in the morning. High: 43

Monday: A mostly cloudy day with sunny breaks. High: 44

