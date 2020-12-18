Manchin meets with Monongalia County regarding Closure of Viatris Facility in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, a virtual meeting was held by the Monongalia County Commission and included state legislators and economic development stakeholders. Joe Manchin of the U.S. Senate (D-WV) attended this meeting, where the closure of Viatris in Morgantown was discussed, as well as the economic impacts of this closure. The attendees also considered potential opportunities that could be offered to aid the 1,500 Viatris employees that will feel the impacts of this closure.

Manchin commented that “The announced closure of the Morgantown Viatris manufacturing facility is devastating news for the Morgantown community, especially the 1,500 workers and their families who are directly impacted by this closure. Today’s meeting was the first step to finding a solution, and I’ll continue to work with local, state and federal leaders, Viatris, and other parties to help the workers find employment or training for new skills, and hopefully find a buyer to continue utilizing the plant. I am committed to doing everything possible to help our fellow West Virginians affected by this decision.” Manchin’s entire statement can be found here .

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.