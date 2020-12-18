Advertisement

Manchin meets with Monongalia County regarding Closure of Viatris Facility in Morgantown

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 9, 2011....
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 9, 2011. Late Wednesday, the Senate rejected competing Republican and Democratic spending bills in a bit of Capitol theatre designed to demonstrate that the combatants must meet somewhere in the middle. On Tuesday he criticized President Barack ObamaÕs position on the budget, a rare rebuke from a freshman Democratic senator. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, a virtual meeting was held by the Monongalia County Commission and included state legislators and economic development stakeholders. Joe Manchin of the U.S. Senate (D-WV) attended this meeting, where the closure of Viatris in Morgantown was discussed, as well as the economic impacts of this closure. The attendees also considered potential opportunities that could be offered to aid the 1,500 Viatris employees that will feel the impacts of this closure.

Manchin commented that “The announced closure of the Morgantown Viatris manufacturing facility is devastating news for the Morgantown community, especially the 1,500 workers and their families who are directly impacted by this closure. Today’s meeting was the first step to finding a solution, and I’ll continue to work with local, state and federal leaders, Viatris, and other parties to help the workers find employment or training for new skills, and hopefully find a buyer to continue utilizing the plant. I am committed to doing everything possible to help our fellow West Virginians affected by this decision.” Manchin’s entire statement can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown
Morgantown no longer banning parties and social gatherings
Coronavirus update
COVID-19 in W.Va.: Record number of new cases, active cases reported Thursday
Clarksburg Apartment fire
Two people taken to hospital after Clarksburg apartment sets fire
Kyle Gillis (left) and James Carnes (right), founders of Iconic Air
Two Morgantown business owners make Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ Energy Sector List
David Hunter Lewis
UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody, one dead

Latest News

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer...
Vaccination efforts have begun, but state leaders report we may have been shorted on the Pfizer Vaccine
The Pfizer vaccine has been given to thousands of West Virginians already.
West Virginia officials say state was shorted Pfizer vaccine
Sheriff Robert Matheny being sworn in by county clerk Susan Thomas.
Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny sworn in for second term
The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present...
Mick Jagger gets some shelter, buying Florida mansion