Michelle Hamrick

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Michelle Sue (McGee) Hamrick, 52, of Webster Springs went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Born July 21, 1968 in Zanesville, OH, she was the daughter of Marion and Maxine (McCandless) McGee. Michelle had a degree in criminal justice and worked at Central Regional Jail for some time; but, she enjoyed being a stay at home mom to her loving children. Michelle was a member of the First Baptist Church of Webster Springs. She enjoyed reading and was a member of the Brenda Novak Book Club. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Dana Hamrick; children: Nathaniel (Samantha) Hamrick of MN, Rachel (Donnie) Quinlan of OH, Isaiah Hamrick of Webster Springs, Esther (Seth) Davis of Diana, Joshua Hamrick of Webster Springs, and Jacob Hamrick of Webster Springs; grandchildren, Rachelle Hamrick, Parker Quinlan, Sophia Davis, and Jennifer Davis; siblings, Robert “Bobby” McGee, Teresa McGee, and Bonnie (John) Glasgow; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Services to celebrate Michelle’s life will be held 1pm, Wednesday December 23, 2020 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Shawn Frame officiating. Burial will follow at Point Mountain Church Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation 6-8pm, Tuesday evening. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hamrick family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of WV, including the wearing of facial coverings.

