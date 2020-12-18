Reta Mays’ attorneys ask for later sentencing date

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg serial killer Reta Mays’ defense team has requested a later sentencing date in court documents filed Dec. 15.

The sentencing date(s) was scheduled for Feb. 18-19, but the defense is now requesting it be pushed to May 20-21.

The main reason for the request is to put the “personal health” of the defense team first, as the some of the attorneys have been traveling several hours, and from different states, to attend 6-8 hour meetings in Bridgeport.

