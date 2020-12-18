Advertisement

Reta Mays’ attorneys ask for later sentencing date

Reta Mays, 45, pleaded guilty to seven counts of second degree murder of Robert Edge, Sr., Robert Kozul, Archie Edgell, George Shaw, W.A.H., Felix McDermott, and Raymond Golden. She pled guilty to one count of assault with Intent to commit murder involving the death of veteran R.R.P.(Central Regional Jail/WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg serial killer Reta Mays’ defense team has requested a later sentencing date in court documents filed Dec. 15.

The sentencing date(s) was scheduled for Feb. 18-19, but the defense is now requesting it be pushed to May 20-21.

The main reason for the request is to put the “personal health” of the defense team first, as the some of the attorneys have been traveling several hours, and from different states, to attend 6-8 hour meetings in Bridgeport.

