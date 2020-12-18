Advertisement

Tropicana apologizes for ad campaign suggesting parents stash mimosas in secret locations

Tropicana has apologized for an ad campaign that suggested parents hide mimosa ingredients in...
Tropicana has apologized for an ad campaign that suggested parents hide mimosa ingredients in hidden refrigerators when they need to take a break from home stress.(Gray News)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Orange juice brand Tropicana has apologized for a recent ad campaign suggesting parents keep hidden refrigerators containing mimosa ingredients when they need a break.

Tropicana, whose parent company is PepsiCo, tweeted an apology for its #TakeAMimoment campaign after receiving backlash from some who thought it made light of addiction struggles.

“While we believed we were bringing the #TakeAMimoment program to life in the right way — through a message of positivity and balance mixed with a bit of levity — we hear the feedback that for some we’ve missed the mark,” Tropicana said.

The brand also announced it would stop using the campaign in future advertising.

AdAge reported Tropicana conducted a survey that showed nearly half of parents have hidden in the bathroom to get away from their hectic schedules.

Chief marketing officer Anup Shaw said upon the launch of #TakeAMimoment that it was meant to engage with parents in “a fun — and real — way.”

Tropicana has since removed posts that featured the short-lived social media campaign.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown
Morgantown no longer banning parties and social gatherings
Coronavirus update
COVID-19 in W.Va.: Record number of new cases, active cases reported Thursday
Clarksburg Apartment fire
Two people taken to hospital after Clarksburg apartment sets fire
Kyle Gillis (left) and James Carnes (right), founders of Iconic Air
Two Morgantown business owners make Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ Energy Sector List
David Hunter Lewis
UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody, one dead

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sits and waits before being inoculated with a...
Pelosi receives COVID-19 vaccine as it rolls out in Congress
All 344 Nigerian schoolboys who were taken captive by Boko Haram have been released, according...
Hundreds of kidnapped Nigerian boys freed (no sound)
An Upstate New York driver was hospitalized after he got stuck in his snow-covered car for 10...
Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present...
Mick Jagger gets some shelter, buying Florida mansion