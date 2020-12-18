Vaccination efforts have begun, but states face Pfizer vaccine shortages

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, Governor Justice learned that the Pfizer vaccine distribution will be cut short. It appears that the distribution will be cut by up to 40 percent all across the country. Here in West Virginia, around 21,000 vaccines were expected, but the state is now expected to receive only 11,700 which is just over half (56%) of the initially anticipated number.

As of now, there is no answer as to why this shortage occurred. Pfizer released a statement affirming that neither production or distribution of the vaccine have been slowed or stopped, and leaders in West Virginia have decided to continue to move forward with the original vaccination plans, beginning with Phase 1 on Monday. “Our plan allowed for a contingency that will allow us to continue to conduct that operation next week. Our changes will come as those phases move out later on. We will hope that the following week our Pfizer numbers will go back up,” Justice states.

The Moderna vaccine is expected to receive FDA approval soon. State leaders hope that the gaps left by the shortage of the Pfizer vaccine will be filled by the Moderna vaccine, so that vaccination plans can proceed as scheduled. Governor Justice, along with all 49 other governors, learned of these shortages yesterday, and all plan to proceed with their initial vaccine distribution schedules in hopes that the Pfizer numbers go back up next week.

