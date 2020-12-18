Vera Glover

Advertisement

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Vera Juanita (Pethtal) Glover ,100, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Fairmont Health and Rehab Center. She was born March 26, 1920, in Fairmont; the daughter of the late James C. Pethtal and Vava (Villinger) Pethtal. Vera was a member of The Baptist Temple in Fairmont. She loved gardening, flowers, yardwork and pulling out weeds. Vera is survived by her daughter, Carole Glover Tennant and her husband, John; her grandchildren, Brian Tennant and Leslie (Tennant) Burton; her great grandchildren, Kelsey, Kyle, Laura, Malorie, Rachel and Miranda; her great great grandchildren, Kip, Ty, Ellie, Calton, Kaleb and Harper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rossell Glover; her daughter, Elaine (Glover) Osborne; and her granddaughter, Juanita (Tennant) King. Due to COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery on Monday, December 21, 2020 with Pastor Bill Preston, officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

