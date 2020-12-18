Advertisement

West Virginia officials say state was shorted Pfizer vaccine

The Pfizer vaccine has been given to thousands of West Virginians already.
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Vaccination campaigns are underway within West Virginia, however, state leaders are facing their first major roadblock since the vaccine made its way into the state.

Governor Jim Justice announced Friday during his coronavirus response briefing that the state will not receive as many vaccinations as once thought.

Gov. Justice said the state was originally expected to receive around 21,000 vaccinations from Pfizer. However, he says the next shipment of the vaccine will only contain around 11,700, just over half of the expected amount.

“I can tell you, as soon as I heard this, I was on the phone with the powers to be and the federal government asking ‘what in the world are we doing and what is going on here,’” said Gov. Justice.

West Virginia is not alone in this issue. States across the country had their vaccine shipments cut by up to 40%. State leaders learned of these cuts on Thursday afternoon.

Pfizer Pharmaceuticals representatives, in a press release, say there are no holds or delay on manufacturing and distribution on their end.

Both Gov. Justice and Maj. Gen. James Hoyer of the West Virginia National Guard both said they did not know the reasons behind the delay.

With the rollout of phase one vaccinations planned to continue into Monday, Maj. Gen. Hoyer says they were prepared for any trouble.

“Our plan allowed for a contingency that will allow us to continue to conduct that operation next week. Our changes will come as those phases move out later on. We will hope that the following week our Pfizer numbers will go back up,” said Maj. Gen. Hoyer.

He says they will depend on the Moderna vaccine, which is expected to receive final approval as early as next week, to make up for the gaps left by the Pfizer shortage.

