WVU Hospitals enter affiliation and management agreement with Princeton Community Hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has long provided medical services to the northern and eastern parts on West Virginia, but will now be able to extend their services to the southern areas of the state. WVU Hospitals have decided to collaborate with PCH, and Frank Sinicrope, M.B.A., C.P.A., F.H.F.M.A., interim CEO and chief financial officer of PCH stated that “this collaboration and management agreement with WVU Hospitals will assure the community we serve a continuation of the same high-quality care our patients expect and deserve well into the future.”

Princeton Community Hospital is a fully accredited acute care multispecialty medical facility. They have 203 beds and serve a 10-countu area in southern West Virginia, and are celebrating their 50th anniversary on December 20th. They have state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging and can perform minimally invasive surguries, and offer many other procedures and services. PCH also includes The Behavioral Healthcare Pavilion of the Virginias, which is a psychiatric hospital with 64 beds.

James “Rusty” Sarver, III, president of the PCH Board, says that he is “ excited for the opportunity this agreement will bring to our area.” He adds that “the partnership between PCH and WVU Hospitals will provide stability and will enable us to expand our services and provide stronger healthcare in the region.”

Princeton Mayor David Graham adds that “the City of Princeton recognizes that our future is highly dependent on the long-term stability of Princeton Community Hospital. The partnership agreement with WVU Hospitals will lend to that stability and further both the magnitude and quality of service to our area. We fully support this agreement and opportunity.”

