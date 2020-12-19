Extracurricular Equity Fund to Give WV High Schools $4 Million

CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WVDE) – High schools in the state will soon receive funds to support extracurricular programs that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch, in collaboration with Governor Jim Justice and State Board of Education President Miller Hall, announced today the creation of the Extracurricular Equity Fund (ECEF) providing $4 million dollars to public and private high schools across the state.

When the pandemic hit, public health practices and guidelines caused a hardship for many high school programs. Additionally, many of them have experienced increased costs to comply with the more stringent health and safety requirements. Beyond sports, ECEF will support programs such as band, choir and a variety of student organizations.

The ECEF is based on student enrollment and dedicates $50 per student to the schools. These funds will assist in stabilizing programs that will continue to operate once COVID-19 is over. The Governor is matching the West Virginia Department of Education’s $2 million allocation to the fund.

“As a coach, I’m in our schools all the time. I know how hard our athletes work, how diligently our bands and auxiliary groups prepare, and how hard our students in various clubs and groups work,” Gov. Justice said. “These extracurricular activities are so important to our kids and our communities. The pandemic has been an absolute punch to the stomach in a lot of ways, but I do not want losses this year to adversely affect these activities in the years to come.”

“That’s why I’m so proud that we’ve found a way to help through our Extracurricular Equity Fund,” Gov. Justice continued. “With the additional resources provided through these funds, we hope that extracurricular activities can be sustained and continue to provide children with rich and valued experiences. I want to thank Superintendent Burch for helping make this important initiative come to life.”

“We continue to hear from our counties and our schools about the impact of COVID-19,” said Superintendent Burch. “We’ve worked very hard to provide a framework of support around all aspects of our education system. This fund is a continuation of that support and it will be beneficial today and once the pandemic is in our rear view mirrors. We greatly appreciate the Governor’s support in this endeavor.”

To review a list of school allocations, click here.

