WVU Battles Late But Falls Short at Oklahoma State, 78-73

Mountaineers drop to 5-2 overall, 0-2 in Big 12 play
Photo courtesy: TC Brewster
Photo courtesy: TC Brewster(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (WDTV) - WVU shot 50 percent from the floor but it wasn’t enough as the Mountaineers fell at Oklahoma State, 78-73.

Esmery Martinez had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kari Niblack also added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Natasha Mack paced the Cowgirls with 19 points and five boards. Lexy Keys added 16 points and was 4-4 from three. OSU shot 56 percent in the game.

The Mountaineers trailed by as many as 11 points in the third quarter but battled the rest of the way to get within three at 76-73 with just over a minute play. WVU outrebounded Oklahoma State 30-26, but the Cowgirls outblocked the Mountaineers, 8-4.

With the loss, West Virginia drops to 5-2 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State improves to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play. The Mountaineers will be back in action Monday hosting Ohio at 2 p.m.

