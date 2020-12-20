Canaan Valley Resort kicks off ski season with plenty of guests and lots of snow

DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - The winter sports community rallied Saturday around the opening weekend at Canaan Valley Resort.

The 2019-2020 season was cut short in March when the state shut down due to coronavirus.

After a long off season, the community is more than ecstatic to be back in the snow.

“I think those right there go to show you how resilient the winter sports community is,” said Mark Moody, the marketing manager for the resort.

After several days of snowfall, resort staff are reporting more snow now than at this point last year.

“It is great conditions. We had that little bit of a snow storm earlier in the week so there is tons of powder,” said Bo Zirk, a season pass holder.

Snowboarders like Sarah Hinnant returned to the mountain that they have known their entire life.

Hinnant is a healthcare worker at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

“I got vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday morning. I was snowboarding [Saturday] for seven hours, I felt really good,” said Hinnant.

She says she felt comfortable at the resort with the coronavirus restrictions that were put in place.

Resort staff posted videos on social media explaining the new precautions put in place this season.

The most noticeable precaution is the mask mandate, instituted throughout the resort indoors and in lift lines.

“It has not really effected [guests] too much. I think, when it comes to the face coverings, I think it is just another layer to put on to keep you warm,” said Moody.

Both single day and season tickets are now available for the resort. Lifts begin operation at 9 a.m. each day.

