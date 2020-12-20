Advertisement

Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library and Waldomore is temporarily suspending in-person services

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 6:27 PM EST
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library and Waldomore will temporarily suspend in-person services effective immediately.

The library announced the reason is due to the Harrison County’s designation as a high-risk (red) county by the West Virginia DHHR.

During this time, library staff will be available to answer questions and assist patrons with library-related items. The community will still be able to pick up library books and materials as part of the library’s Quick Pickup program.

The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library and Waldomore says it will resume in-person services once the county’s high-risk designation has been lowered.

For more information on the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library including Library Pickup, online services and how to get a library card, please visit clarksburglibrary.info or call (304) 627-2236.

