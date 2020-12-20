Mary Jane McKay, 84, of Jacksons Mill, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 following an extended illness. She will be reunited with her family in Heaven.Mary Jane was born in Weston on June 10, 1936, the daughter of the late Henry Burton Butcher and Lena Mae Butcher. In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her siblings: Francis Butcher, Pauline Paugh, Joretta Clem, and Wrenna Loudin; and one niece, Tracy Lynn Bush.Forever cherishing her memory will be one sister, Sue and Bob Bush of Clarksville, TN; three children: Michael and Vicky Hibbs of Gassaway, WV, Teresa and Mike Vickers of Greenville, KY, and Dan and Tammy Davis of Jacksons Mill, WV; four grandchildren: Daniel and Shannon Davis of Fairmont, WV, Kimberly Dawn Vickers of Henderson, KY, Cynthia Smith and companion, Randy Stewart, of Weston, WV, and Bill and Michelle Hibbs of Princeton, WV; five great-grandchildren: Jacob Hibbs of Burnsville, WV, Jeffrey Hibbs of Buckhannon, WV, Lucas Hibbs of Princeton, WV, Chasity Vickers of Greenville, KY, and Jenna Staples of Greenville, KY; two step-grandchildren: Tiffany and Kyle Hague of Jefferson, PA, and Donald and Mindy Bowser of Bruceton Mills, WV; and four step-great grandchildren: Skylor Bowser of Jasper, AL, Braylee Pierce of Jefferson, PA, Carson and Grady Hague of Jefferson, PA, and Silver and Liam Bowser of Bruceton Mills, WV. Mary Jane attended the Weston High School. She was a talented seamstress and made wedding gowns and prom dresses for many. She was also a glass cutter for several cutting houses in Weston. Mary Jane retired from the Old Weston State Hospital as a switchboard operator. She then went to work in housekeeping at the Jackson Mill State 4H Camp retiring again to take care of her mother, Lena Mae Butcher. Mary Jane enjoyed her daily evening sit downs with Sam Moore who would get her mail and look in on her. The community of Jacksons Mill was her home for eighty years and her neighbors were always like family to her. Mary Jane’s hobbies included basket weaving, sewing, painting slate, and pictures. Mary Jane attended the Broad Run Baptist Church when she was able. She enjoyed watching the 700 Club and DVD’s of the sermons from the Broad Run Baptist Church. Mary Jane would spend hours watching Mecum and Barrett Jackson auto auctions. During her later years, she spent her time with Dan and Tammy Davis, wherever his work took them. Mary Jane was able to travel throughout the country and see many interesting sites. In the last few years, Mary Jane was cared for by Tammy Davis who provided her the best daily care she could get. Mary Jane would end every night talking to her sister Sue about her day. Mary Jane was a member of the Broad Run Baptist Church, Order of Eastern Star Good Hope Chapter 109, and West Virginia Basket Weavers Association.In lieu of flower donations can be made to the Broad Run Baptist Church 675 Broad Run Road, Jane Lew, WV, 26378 and The Order of Eastern Star Good Hope Chapter 109, PO Box 109 West Milford, WV, 26451.Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Allen Burnsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary Jane McKay. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.