Advertisement

Monongalia County Salvation Army says they received anonymous $1000 donation

Not even the bell ringer knew that a $1000 bill was donated in her bucket
Not even the bell ringer knew that a $1000 bill was donated in her bucket(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:07 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Lieutenant Sheldon Greenland with the Salvation Army said that an anonymous donor has put an one thousand dollar bill in one of their red kettles for 43 years.

Greenland said they are not only appreciative of the gift, but the rarity of receiving the bill that was no longer printed.

He said this year has been difficult for their Red Kettle cause due to COVID-19, but they were still grateful for all the help they received.

Greenland added they were a little behind how much they made last year. However, he said there was still time left to donate.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene Generic
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged shooting in Morgantown
Clarksburg Walmart to shut down over the weekend for COVID-19 deep cleaning
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 995 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County Courthouse temporarily closing as a result of positive COVID-19 cases
New York man charged with malicious wounding after stabbing incident in Morgantown

Latest News

Wisdom to wealth
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Dec. 21
wisdom
Wisdom to Wealth- Dec. 21
Lowering Heating Bill
Dominion Energy offers tips to keep costs down
Lowering Heating Bill
Lowering Heating Bill Tips
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County Courthouse temporarily closing as a result of positive COVID-19 cases