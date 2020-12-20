Advertisement

West Virginia leads nation in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN - The COVID-19 vaccine is prepped for healthcare...
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN - The COVID-19 vaccine is prepped for healthcare workers at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in New York. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for NewYork-Presbyterian)(Diane Bondareff | AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is leading the nation in the rate of COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration, announced Gov. Jim Justice.

According to a press release by Gov. Justice’s office, as of Sunday afternoon, West Virginia had administered 15,046 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, out of 16,575 doses received, which is a 90.78% administration rate. According to Bloomberg.com’s COVID Vaccine Tracker, this is the highest administration rate of any state in the nation. (Note: the number of vaccines administered in West Virginia are updated as of 1 p.m. from the West Virginia National Guard, and are higher than reported by Bloomberg.com)

”While other states all around the nation are sitting around, trying to come up with a plan, we’re not waiting in West Virginia. We’re getting it done,” Gov. Justice said. “With the great help of our amazing National Guard, health experts, DHHR, and all our local partners, we’re on top of this. We’re administering as many vaccines as quickly as possible.”

