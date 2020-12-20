Advertisement

WVU to Face Tennessee in Liberty Bowl

Game time set for Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WDTV) - WVU has accepted its bid to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and will play Tennessee. Game time in Memphis, Tenn. is set for Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

The Volunteers finished the regular season 3-7 overall in SEC play. The last time WVU and Tennessee played was in week one of the 2018 season when the Mountaineers downed the Volunteers, 40-14 in Charlotte, N.C.

This is WVU’s third-ever appearance in the Liberty Bowl and first since 2014. That year, West Virginia fell to Texas A&M, 45-37.

West Virginia ended the 2020 regular season 5-4 overall and 4-4 in Big 12 play.

