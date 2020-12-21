Advertisement

Charles Edward “Rasty” Hefner

Charles Edward "Rasty" Hefner
Charles Edward "Rasty" Hefner(Picasa | Charles Edward "Rasty" Hefner)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Edward “Rasty” Hefner, 81, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the United Hospital Center. Charles was born on May 19, 1939 in Clarksburg, WV, the son of the late Russell Hefner Sr. and Alice Dale Moore. He is survived by his companion of 35 years, Marica Schneider, who resides at their home in Clarksburg; two-daughters, Kammi Hefner of PA and Kari Hefner of PA; stepdaughter, Natalie Schneider; two grandchildren, Haleigh Coon and Seth McKinney; one great-grandson, Lane Coon; and one brother. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers and a sister. Mr. Hefner held many positions throughout his career but worked as the maintenance supervisor for Industry Home of Youth in Salem for the longest period. He was an avid sports fan and supported the Mountaineers. He had a special love for dogs. In keeping with his wishes, Charles will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene Generic
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged shooting in Morgantown
Clarksburg Walmart to shut down over the weekend for COVID-19 deep cleaning
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 995 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County Courthouse temporarily closing as a result of positive COVID-19 cases
New York man charged with malicious wounding after stabbing incident in Morgantown

Latest News

Norman Russell Clinton,
Norman Russell Clinton
Dorothy Jean Rodetsky
Dorothy Jean Rodetsky
Wilma Anis Pumphrey
Wilma Anis Pumphrey
Judy Carol Sellers Hall
Richard Allen Wheeler
Sara Catherine Trecost Musser
Sara Catherine Trecost Musser