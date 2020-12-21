BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Edward “Rasty” Hefner, 81, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the United Hospital Center. Charles was born on May 19, 1939 in Clarksburg, WV, the son of the late Russell Hefner Sr. and Alice Dale Moore. He is survived by his companion of 35 years, Marica Schneider, who resides at their home in Clarksburg; two-daughters, Kammi Hefner of PA and Kari Hefner of PA; stepdaughter, Natalie Schneider; two grandchildren, Haleigh Coon and Seth McKinney; one great-grandson, Lane Coon; and one brother. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers and a sister. Mr. Hefner held many positions throughout his career but worked as the maintenance supervisor for Industry Home of Youth in Salem for the longest period. He was an avid sports fan and supported the Mountaineers. He had a special love for dogs. In keeping with his wishes, Charles will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.