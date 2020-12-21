Advertisement

Clemson coach votes College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State 11th

The Tigers face the Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney holds the ACC Championship trophy in the air to the...
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney holds the ACC Championship trophy in the air to the cheers of fans following the teamÕs victory over Notre Dame 34-10 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, December 19, 2020.(Source: Jeff Siner, AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had long discussed the inequality of teams that play double-digit games against those who play shorter seasons.

He applied that reasoning when he voted in the final Amway Coaches’ rankings, placing the Tigers’ College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State at No. 11.

Clemson (10-1) faces the Buckeyes (6-0) on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl.

Swinney had the Buckeyes, ranked third in both the AP and coaches’ polls and by the CFP selection committee, behind two-loss teams such as Georgia and Oklahoma and Coastal Carolina (11-0) at No. 10.

“I think the games matter,” Swinney said. “The mental and physical toll of a season — there’s nobody out there that would say that somebody who’s played 11 games versus somebody who’s played six is better physically or something like that because it’s a long season.”

Swinney had Alabama No. 1 ahead of the Tigers. Notre Dame was third with Texas A&M fourth. He had Florida fifth, with his top 10 filled out by Georgia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Iowa State and the Chanticleers.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was the only other coach among the 61 voters to put Ohio State outside the top four at No. 5.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene Generic
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged shooting in Morgantown
Clarksburg Walmart to shut down over the weekend for COVID-19 deep cleaning
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 995 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County Courthouse temporarily closing as a result of positive COVID-19 cases
New York man charged with malicious wounding after stabbing incident in Morgantown

Latest News

Gregory Quick, founder of Three in One Family Center, who organized the food drive, said the...
Families worry that $600 stimulus check is not enough
The relief package, unveiled Monday afternoon, sped through the House and Senate in a matter of...
$900B COVID relief bill, which includes stimulus checks, awaits Trump’s signature
Can the country test its way out of the pandemic?
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
People with private health insurance will see the nasty shock of “surprise” medical bills...
Consumer relief: COVID bill to end ‘surprise’ medical bills
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump