Dominion Energy offers tips to keep costs down

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s the first day of winter and as the cold weather settles in, we start to crank up the heat which can be costly.

We’d all love to save a few bucks on the bills and Dominion Energy West Virginia offers tips as we head into the holidays.

“The best way to control your heating bills is to control your thermostat,” said Neil Durbin with Dominion.

Durbin says that leaving your thermostat at 68 degrees and down to 58 degrees at night can save you 10-15 percent annually.

“Another easy way to save money is what we call playing the insulation card or the card trick,” Durbin continues.

If you can take a business card and fit it under your door, it’s time to seal the opening, not only to keep the cold out but the heat in.

“An easy way to block off drafts at the bottom of your doors is with a rolled-up throw rug or towel. That’s something that our family’s been using for decades now,” Durbin said.

A three minute shower can be tough, but Durbin says that it could really help you save money.

“I get some resistance from my daughters on this one,” Durbin says.

Heating accounts for 65% of natural gas that’s used to keep us warm.

“The more appliances you have in the house, the more natural gas you’re going to use so it just makes good dollars and sense (cents) if you use your natural gas appliances all efficiently and use them to your maximum advantage,” continues Durbin.

Durbin believes that using these tips year round could put more money back in your pocket when it comes to your electric bill.

