Advertisement

Dominion Energy offers tips to keep costs down

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s the first day of winter and as the cold weather settles in, we start to crank up the heat which can be costly.

We’d all love to save a few bucks on the bills and Dominion Energy West Virginia offers tips as we head into the holidays.

“The best way to control your heating bills is to control your thermostat,” said Neil Durbin with Dominion.

Durbin says that leaving your thermostat at 68 degrees and down to 58 degrees at night can save you 10-15 percent annually.

“Another easy way to save money is what we call playing the insulation card or the card trick,” Durbin continues.

If you can take a business card and fit it under your door, it’s time to seal the opening, not only to keep the cold out but the heat in.

“An easy way to block off drafts at the bottom of your doors is with a rolled-up throw rug or towel. That’s something that our family’s been using for decades now,” Durbin said.

A three minute shower can be tough, but Durbin says that it could really help you save money.

“I get some resistance from my daughters on this one,” Durbin says.

Heating accounts for 65% of natural gas that’s used to keep us warm.

“The more appliances you have in the house, the more natural gas you’re going to use so it just makes good dollars and sense (cents) if you use your natural gas appliances all efficiently and use them to your maximum advantage,” continues Durbin.

Durbin believes that using these tips year round could put more money back in your pocket when it comes to your electric bill.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene Generic
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged shooting in Morgantown
Clarksburg Walmart to shut down over the weekend for COVID-19 deep cleaning
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 995 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County Courthouse temporarily closing as a result of positive COVID-19 cases
New York man charged with malicious wounding after stabbing incident in Morgantown

Latest News

Wisdom to wealth
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Dec. 21
wisdom
Wisdom to Wealth- Dec. 21
Lowering Heating Bill
Lowering Heating Bill Tips
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County Courthouse temporarily closing as a result of positive COVID-19 cases