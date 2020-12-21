BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Dorothy Jean Rodetsky, 77, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at her United Hospital Center, surrounded by her family. She was born in Daybrook on June 01, 1943 a daughter of the late Virgil E. and Georgia Starrett Garrison. She was a caregiver and home health care worker. She was an active member of Everlasting Covenant Church. She loved all and was loved by all. She is survived by her loving husband Donald Rodetsky of 30 years; one son Harry “Hank” White and his wife Peachy of Fairmont; three daughters Tammy Hicks and her husband Matthew of Michigan, Cynthia Herbert of Fairmont and Susan Nuzum and her husband Anthony of Fairmont; seven grandchildren Robert “Bobby” Nichols, Alichia Riggs, Harry “Buddy” White, Austin White, Samantha Kennedy, Dana Grimm and Jessica Schocknesse; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson Steven Hicks, three sisters Kathryn Wilson, Betty Clevenger and Helen Markley and two brothers Edward Garrison and James “Archie” Garrison. In keeping with her wishes her body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date during safer times at Everlasting Covenant Church. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be handling her arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

