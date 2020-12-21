Harrison County Courthouse temporarily closing as a result of positive COVID-19 cases

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Courthouse announced that it will be closed for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 cases, according to Harrison County Administrator William A. Parker.

According to Parker, at least two people within the courthouse have tested positive for COVID-19 and they have more tests pending results.

The courthouse will be closed for all general non-emergency related business from Dec. 22.- Jan. 4.

The courthouse and other county facilities will operate on an emergency basis for general operations and emergency matters or scheduled appointments for court & probation related functions. Individuals will not be permitted access for non-emergency related general business matters. Individuals will need to mail or contact the appropriate office for all general non-emergency related items.

All court & probation functions will operate of scheduled appointments or emergency basis during this time period.

If any questions, contact the Office of the County Commission at (304) 624-8500.

