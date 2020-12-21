Advertisement

Harrison County Courthouse temporarily closing as a result of positive COVID-19 cases

Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Courthouse announced that it will be closed for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 cases, according to Harrison County Administrator William A. Parker.

According to Parker, at least two people within the courthouse have tested positive for COVID-19 and they have more tests pending results.

The courthouse will be closed for all general non-emergency related business from Dec. 22.- Jan. 4.

The courthouse and other county facilities will operate on an emergency basis for general operations and emergency matters or scheduled appointments for court & probation related functions. Individuals will not be permitted access for non-emergency related general business matters.  Individuals will need to mail or contact the appropriate office for all general non-emergency related items.

All court & probation functions will operate of scheduled appointments or emergency basis during this time period. 

If any questions, contact the Office of the County Commission at (304) 624-8500.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene Generic
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged shooting in Morgantown
Clarksburg Walmart to shut down over the weekend for COVID-19 deep cleaning
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 995 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
New York man charged with malicious wounding after stabbing incident in Morgantown

Latest News

Wisdom to wealth
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Dec. 21
wisdom
Wisdom to Wealth- Dec. 21
Lowering Heating Bill
Dominion Energy offers tips to keep costs down
Lowering Heating Bill
Lowering Heating Bill Tips