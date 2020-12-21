Health officials report 995 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 995 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Monday.

It brings the total count to 73,337.

West Virginia has received 16,575 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has administered 15,135 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHHR officials also reported one additional COVID-19 related death in the state Monday bringing the death count to 1,129.

The patient was a 93-year old male from Wayne County.

“I offer my deepest condolences to all who are grieving the loss of loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 22,877 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 695 patients are currently hospitalized. 167 patients are in ICU, and 71 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (617), Berkeley (5,259), Boone (928), Braxton (223), Brooke (1,181), Cabell (4,481), Calhoun (115), Clay (231), Doddridge (205), Fayette (1,515), Gilmer (292), Grant (667), Greenbrier (1,155), Hampshire (817), Hancock (1,567), Hardy (635), Harrison (2,422), Jackson (1,013), Jefferson (2,081), Kanawha (7,773), Lewis (406), Lincoln (649), Logan (1,411), Marion (1,476), Marshall (1,790), Mason (906), McDowell (821), Mercer (2,243), Mineral (1,994), Mingo (1,237), Monongalia (4,718), Monroe (549), Morgan (548), Nicholas (573), Ohio (2,248), Pendleton (225), Pleasants (288), Pocahontas (315), Preston (1,320), Putnam (2,678), Raleigh (2,360), Randolph (992), Ritchie (295), Roane (261), Summers (368), Taylor (574), Tucker (272), Tyler (283), Upshur (710), Wayne (1,496), Webster (121), Wetzel (589), Wirt (177), Wood (4,244), Wyoming (1,023).

