Johnson Elementary staff give students something to look forward to

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local elementary school made a series of unique videos to celebrate the holidays.

Johnson Elementary school teacher, Liz Rice put together a holiday video series for the students called “The Gingerbread boy” involving the whole school staff.

Rice wrote the script based off a book and focused on writing to the staff’s personalities.

She said it was fun to work with all the staff and create something for students to look forward to.

