Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 21, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first day of Astronomical Winter, we’ll see rain and snow. A quick-moving low-pressure system will come this afternoon and bring rain showers for the lowlands and snow and rain/snow mix for the mountains. Overnight, rain in the lowlands transitions to snow, although accumulations will be light. Tomorrow, snow showers stick around until the late-afternoon. By the time the system is done, some mountainous areas might see up to 8 inches of snow. Breezy winds will further exacerbate the snow today, as gusts could push over 30 mph in some places. Because of the amount of snow expected within the mountains, the mountain counties will be under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings that go into effect at 5 PM today and end late-morning tomorrow. Some roads will be slick, so be prepared to go slow on roads and give yourself extra time. By late-afternoon tomorrow, the snow leaves and high pressure dries us out. After warming up big time Wednesday, we’ll have another opportunity for rain and snow on Thursday. An intense frontal boundary will push in and bring rain into WV, which transitions over to snow during the evening and overnight hours as temperatures drop to the 20s. It’s too early to tell how much snow this system will bring, but it’s still a good idea to leave early and be careful when traveling over the holidays. Snow stops falling Friday afternoon, leaving us with cloudy skies and highs in the low-20s for the weekend.

Today: Rain comes in for the afternoon, as the low-pressure system sweeps in. High: 45.

Tonight: Rain showers continue pushing in overnight, with some of the rain transitioning over to snow for Tuesday. Low: 32

Tuesday: Most of the rain and snow falling in WV leaves by early afternoon, with the remaining snow flurries gone by early evening. High: 38.

Wednesday: We’ll see more clouds than Sun for the day, with most of them being high-level clouds. More come in the evening. At least we’ll be warmer-than-average for late-December. High: 52.

