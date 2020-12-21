Advertisement

Lean Cuisine recalls 92,000 pounds of meals

Bits of plastic may be in the frozen dinners
The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, but have an Oct. 2021 expiration date.
The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, but have an Oct. 2021 expiration date.(Source: USDA, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nestlé is recalling certain Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals, because of possible plastic contamination.

The frozen dinners contain white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy.

The U.S. Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says bits of a broken conveyer belt might be in the potatoes.

The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2 and have a lot code of 0246595911.

They have an expiration date of Oct. 2021, so some folks still might have them in their freezers.

More than 92,000 pounds of the meals are involved in the recall. The meals were distributed nationwide.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene Generic
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged shooting in Morgantown
Clarksburg Walmart to shut down over the weekend for COVID-19 deep cleaning
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 995 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County Courthouse temporarily closing as a result of positive COVID-19 cases
New York man charged with malicious wounding after stabbing incident in Morgantown

Latest News

In this July 31, 2020, file photo, Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband,...
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted
Gregory Quick, founder of Three in One Family Center, who organized the food drive, said the...
Families worry that $600 stimulus check is not enough
The relief package, unveiled Monday afternoon, sped through the House and Senate in a matter of...
$900B COVID relief bill, which includes stimulus checks, awaits Trump’s signature
Can the country test its way out of the pandemic?
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
People with private health insurance will see the nasty shock of “surprise” medical bills...
Consumer relief: COVID bill to end ‘surprise’ medical bills