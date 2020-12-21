Marshall to Face Buffalo in Camellia Bowl Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDTV) - Marshall will face Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl Friday in Montgomery, Ala. at 2:30 p.m.

The game will be televised on ESPN. The Herd finished the regular season as the Conference-USA East Division champions after going 7-2 overall. Marshall fell to UAB last Friday in the conference championship game, 22-13.

The Bulls bring in a 5-1 overall record.

