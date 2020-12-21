Advertisement

Marshall to Face Buffalo in Camellia Bowl Friday

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. in Montgomery, Ala.
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:40 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDTV) - Marshall will face Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl Friday in Montgomery, Ala. at 2:30 p.m.

The game will be televised on ESPN. The Herd finished the regular season as the Conference-USA East Division champions after going 7-2 overall. Marshall fell to UAB last Friday in the conference championship game, 22-13.

The Bulls bring in a 5-1 overall record.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene Generic
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged shooting in Morgantown
Clarksburg Walmart to shut down over the weekend for COVID-19 deep cleaning
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 995 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County Courthouse temporarily closing as a result of positive COVID-19 cases
New York man charged with malicious wounding after stabbing incident in Morgantown

Latest News

WVU men's basketball
WVU up to No. 7 in AP Top 25 Poll
Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
WVU overcomes 16-point deficit to down Ohio, 88-79
Liberty Bowl
Army Replaces Tennessee in Liberty Bowl
KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 30, 2019 - Running back Eric Gray #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers and...
Reports: Tennessee Opts Out of Liberty Bowl Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests in Program
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame