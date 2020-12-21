Advertisement

Melvin L. Osborne

Melvin L. Osborne
Melvin L. Osborne(Picasa | Melvin L. Osborne)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Melvin L. Osborne, age 88 of Clarksburg passed on December 19th,2020 in his residence. Born February 5th, 1932 in Ohio he is the son of the late Bertha Westfall Osborne and Harley S Osborne. He is survived by his beloved wife, Edna Strother Osborne; children, Steven Osborne and wife Robin Wright-Osborne and Kimberly Propst and husband William Propst. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Also surviving him is one sister, Jeannie Wolnik of Cleveland, Ohio.   He was a veteran of the Korean war and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 35 years. After retirement, he worked as a realtor. He served various positions on church council and sang in the choir at Duff St. Methodist Church. Family has always been at the forefront for Melvin. He always had time for a story, a joke, and a smile. Private services will be held. Interment will take place in the Sardis Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli.

