Morgantown native graduates WVU after growing up on campus

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Recent graduate Shelby Hall grew up on West Virginia University’s campus as a result of her mother, Rhonda Black working for the university.

Hall said she chose WVU because it felt like home

“I chose WVU because it’s close to home it is home and it’s just it’s close everything,” she said.

Family and friends drove by Hall’s house to wish her well on her next chapter.

Black was inspired to hold the celebration for her daughter after a skit Hall produced a few years ago, about her high school graduation that went viral on Facebook.

Hall said it didn’t take her long to come up with the original video idea.

Hall planned to release a follow up video about her college graduation.

